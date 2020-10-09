Array
A Renault decidiu eletrificar três modelos muito importantes, Clio, Captur e o modelo que temos hoje para ensaio, o Megane na carroçaria Sport Tourer. As variantes designadas E-Tech têm como principal objetivo reduzir os níveis de emissões, mas também oferecer consumos de combustível mais baixos. Sendo mais cara do que as variantes a combustão, vale todos os euros extra?
VIDEO Ensaio vídeo: Renault Megane ST E-Tech plug-in hybrid
