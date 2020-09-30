Ensaio Vídeo: SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TGI

Array
(
[0] => WP_Term Object
(
[term_id] => 13599
[name] => Automais TV
[slug] => automais-tv
[term_group] => 0
[term_taxonomy_id] => 13599
[taxonomy] => category
[description] =>
[parent] => 0
[count] => 24
[filter] => raw
[cat_ID] => 13599
[category_count] => 24
[category_description] =>
[cat_name] => Automais TV
[category_nicename] => automais-tv
[category_parent] => 0
)
[1] => WP_Term Object
(
[term_id] => 26
[name] => Destaque Homepage
[slug] => destaque-homepage
[term_group] => 0
[term_taxonomy_id] => 26
[taxonomy] => category
[description] =>
[parent] => 0
[count] => 3703
[filter] => raw
[cat_ID] => 26
[category_count] => 3703
[category_description] =>
[cat_name] => Destaque Homepage
[category_nicename] => destaque-homepage
[category_parent] => 0
)
[2] => WP_Term Object
(
[term_id] => 31
[name] => Ensaios
[slug] => ensaios
[term_group] => 0
[term_taxonomy_id] => 31
[taxonomy] => category
[description] =>
[parent] => 0
[count] => 709
[filter] => raw
[cat_ID] => 31
[category_count] => 709
[category_description] =>
[cat_name] => Ensaios
[category_nicename] => ensaios
[category_parent] => 0
)
[3] => WP_Term Object
(
[term_id] => 30
[name] => Notícias
[slug] => noticias
[term_group] => 0
[term_taxonomy_id] => 30
[taxonomy] => category
[description] =>
[parent] => 0
[count] => 6921
[filter] => raw
[cat_ID] => 30
[category_count] => 6921
[category_description] =>
[cat_name] => Notícias
[category_nicename] => noticias
[category_parent] => 0
)
[4] => WP_Term Object
(
[term_id] => 1981
[name] => Sapo
[slug] => sapo
[term_group] => 0
[term_taxonomy_id] => 1981
[taxonomy] => category
[description] =>
[parent] => 0
[count] => 5706
[filter] => raw
[cat_ID] => 1981
[category_count] => 5706
[category_description] =>
[cat_name] => Sapo
[category_nicename] => sapo
[category_parent] => 0
)
[5] => WP_Term Object
(
[term_id] => 12748
[name] => Sapo Vida
[slug] => sapo-vida
[term_group] => 0
[term_taxonomy_id] => 12748
[taxonomy] => category
[description] =>
[parent] => 1981
[count] => 894
[filter] => raw
[cat_ID] => 12748
[category_count] => 894
[category_description] =>
[cat_name] => Sapo Vida
[category_nicename] => sapo-vida
[category_parent] => 1981
)
[6] => WP_Term Object
(
[term_id] => 13604
[name] => Utilitários
[slug] => automais-tv-utilitarios
[term_group] => 0
[term_taxonomy_id] => 13604
[taxonomy] => category
[description] =>
[parent] => 13599
[count] => 2
[filter] => raw
[cat_ID] => 13604
[category_count] => 2
[category_description] =>
[cat_name] => Utilitários
[category_nicename] => automais-tv-utilitarios
[category_parent] => 13599
)
[7] => WP_Term Object
(
[term_id] => 13602
[name] => Vídeo da semana
[slug] => automais-tv-video-semana
[term_group] => 0
[term_taxonomy_id] => 13602
[taxonomy] => category
[description] =>
[parent] => 13599
[count] => 6
[filter] => raw
[cat_ID] => 13602
[category_count] => 6
[category_description] =>
[cat_name] => Vídeo da semana
[category_nicename] => automais-tv-video-semana
[category_parent] => 13599
)
)
Cada marca com a sua abordagem, mas todas na procura do mesmo, a maior eficiência para os seus automóveis, reduzindo o impacto ambiental e tentando, ao mesmo tempo, não limitar a performance dos motores ou até mesmo incrementá-la. Também a SEAT está a seguir a tendência da inevitável eletrificação, com a introdução de modernos propulsores eletrificados na sua gama, mas mantendo a aposta no Gás Natural Comprimido como alternativa à gasolina e gasóleo em propostas como este Ibiza TGI.
VIDEO Ensaio Vídeo: SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TGI
Utilitários
Destaques
Categorias
todas
Cabriolets
Citadinos
Coupés
Desportivos
Elétricos
Familiares Grandes
Familiares Médios
Familiares Pequenos
Híbridos
Limusines
Monovolumes
Suv
Suv's Compactos
Utilitários